2 men in police, PDEA drug watchlists shot dead in Dumaguete City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Shandy Sanon and Godwin Jarvis Solamillo will not live to celebrate Christmas this year with their families as they were shot dead by two unidentified assailants around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, along Santa Catalina Street here

Sanon and Solamillo are in the drug personalities’ watchlists of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Sanon, 21, is single and a resident of Sitio Baybay, Barangay Tinago in Dumaguete City.

Solamillo, 26, is married and has residence in Barangay North Poblacion in Bacong Town under the province of Negros Oriental.

Authorities say the two were on board a motorcycle when two unidentified male suspects shot them several times from behind using a. 45 caliber pistol.

The suspects fled from the crime scene after the shooting.

The victims died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

A police report notes that authorities recovered 14 empty shells and two slugs from a caliber 45 pistol were recovered from the crime scene.

The same police report says two small sachets of suspected shabu were found inside the right front pocket of the black pants of Solamillo.

The said illegal drugs are currently under the custody of the Scene of the Crime Operatives as part of the evidence log.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, NOPPO director, in an interview with CDN Digital, confirmed that the two victims are in the police and PDEA watchlists.

Entoma described the victims as the “downline” or distributors of Norman Castillo, an alleged “bodegero” who was arrested with one kilo of shabu last Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Purok Makiangayon, Barangay Camanjac, Dumaguete City.

A bodegero is the trusted man of the drug lord who distributes illegal drugs to the retailers or pushers.

“Listed jud nang duha sa police ug PDEA watchlists diha sa Dumaguete. Identified drug personalities na silang duha. Sila maoy downline adtong nakuhaan og one kilo. Apil ng mga bataa sa distributors,” Entoma said.

(The two are in the police and PDEA watchlists in Dumaguete. They are identified drug personalities. They are the downline [personnel] of that person [Castillo] who was arrested with one kilo of shabu. Those individuals are [illegal drug] distributors.)

Entoma said drug syndicate, of which the two are part of, is the possible suspect of the deaths of Sanon and Solamillo.

“Mao nay among palaisipan ron. Kung baga daku-dako ning grupoha. Kabalo na ang ilang grupo nga kining mga bata-ana maoy distributor, dili ingon nga kalaban sa ilang grupo. Possibling ilaha rang grupo maoy nagpatay,” he told CDN Digital.

(That’s a perplexing thought. This tell us that this is a big group. Their group knows that the two are distributors and not their rivals. It’s possible that the group leaders themselves had them killed.)

Entoma said they found the number of Castillo in the records of Sanon and Solamillo so it is possible that the syndicate killed the two to cut the connection.

He said the syndicate is making sure that authorities will not be able to locate the source of the drugs that they recovered from Castillo, who has connections with Sanon and Solamillo. / celr