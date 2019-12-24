Typhoon Ursula makes landfall over Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) made landfall over Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon.

In its latest update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ursula hit Salcedo, Eastern Samar, at 4:45 p.m.

The state weather bureau will be providing more details in its next severe weather bulletin.