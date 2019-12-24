Christmas Eve blaze destroys Prince Warehouse in Mandaue City

By: Alven Marie Timtim and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | December 25,2019 - 04:59 AM

EBU CITY, Philippines — As Typhoon Ursula made its presence felt in northern Cebu, a fire hit a commercial establishment in Mandaue City three hours before Christmas Day.

Fire Officer 1 Denzel Espares of the Mandaue City Fire Department identified the establishment as Prince Warehouse Club in Barangay Alang-alang, a store that is known to sell affordable items.

Espares said the fire was reported to them at 9:32 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24.

Espares placed the damage to property at P660,000.

He said the cause of the Prince Warehouse fire might be faulty electrical wiring.

But he said the team is still investigating the area to find out the cause of the fire.

The fire was put out at 11:25 p.m. / celr