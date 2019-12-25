No apple for your lechon? Check out this alternative

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What is a Christmas celebration without a feast?

And what’s a Christmas feast without the famous lechon (roasted sucking pig)?

Having lechon on the table is tradition for most Filipino families. And when the lechon is on the table, it is commonly seen with an apple in its mouth for aesthetic reasons.

But we’ve heard a lot of stories about some families replacing the apple with something else in cases when the fruit isn’t available.

Here’s one. It’s still an apple, but it’s not the fruit.

Alber Lloyd Pepito, 21, from Davao City posted on his Facebook page a lechon with an iPhone on its mouth. Now we all know iPhones are made by technology giant Apple.

“It was during our company’s Christmas party on December 22, 2019. We finish arranging all the needed things and the food on the table and was just thinking to make this different by putting this phone as a replacement for the fruit apple,” recalls Pepito.

After posting the photo the day after, it became viral. In two days after porting, the photo garnered 18,000 shares and 6,300 reactions.

“Never really expected it to become viral. Just wanted to spread the joy this season,” says Pepito.

Joy indeed.

Now what other alternative is out there? Share it with us. /bmjo