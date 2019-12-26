BFAR-7 hatchery in Medellin town destroyed by Ursula

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hatchery of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) in Medellin town was not spared by Typhoon Ursula.

In a statement released on December 26, 2019, BFAR-7 said its Multi-Species Hatchery, which lies at a coastal community in Barangay Kawit, was destroyed due to strong winds brought about by the disturbance.

“The typhoon tore off the roof and the ceiling of the facility,” said BFAR-7.

With that, operations in the hatchery are suspended temporarily but the facility officials assure that rehabilitation will follow immediately in order to resume its activities and to continue its services.

The facility’s personnel are already busy clearing the collapsed sheds and ceilings.

They will also work on reconnecting the electrical wiring and reconstructing the water and air pipes. Repairs are needed to get to rehabilitate the facility.

BFAR-7 said the fishery sector in the northern tip of Cebu has been affected by the typhoon.

The agency is conducting the assessment as of press time through the Cebu Provincial Fishery Office to check on the damage or impact of the weather disturbance to fisheries.

The bureau has deployed its Quick Response Team and has coordinated with the City and Municipal Agricultural Offices of the affected local government units to determine the extent of the damage./dbs