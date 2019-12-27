How Cebuano celebrities celebrated the holidays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the holidays!

It’s the season to spend time with family and friends; to take a vacation; to fly to another destination to experience the cold of winter.

Cebuano celebrities did these and more.

Check out how our fellow Bisaya celebrated the holidays:

Gazini Ganados

After her Miss Universe 2019 stint in Atlanta, Georgia, the Cebuano beauty queen traveled around the US to unwind and spend time with family. This photo was taken in San Francisco, California on December 19, six days before Christmas.

Ellen Adarna

Look closely at the lady with a yellow star on top of her head. Isn’t she familiar? She is! That’s Ellen Adarna. Not much is known about what Ellen is up to these days but she is reportedly spending more time with family especially with his son, Elias Modesto, whom she is co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz.

This post by Mika Adarna says the family is in Cologne, Germany.

“Merry Christmas from my crazy family to yours,” was the caption.

Kim Chiu

Kapamilya star Kim Chiu celebrated Christmas with her family including her father, siblings, nieces and nephew.

Her post reads: “Christmas brings family and friends together. It helps us appreciate the love in our lives that we often take for granted. May the true meaning of [the] holiday season fill your heart and home with many blessings and appreciate the love of family and friends.”

Paul Jake & Kaye Castillo

Cebu-based couple, Paul Jake Castillo and Kaye Abad, are spending the holidays with their son, Pio Joaquin.

Kaye posted a photo of their family with the caption:” Merry Christmas from the Castillos!”

Doc Yong & Donna Larrazabal

Eye surgeon, Dr. Yong Larrazabal and wife Donna Cruz-Larrazabal are in Spain to celebrate the season. They are joined by their children, Belle, Cian and Gio along with other family members.

Where did you go for the holidays? Any plans for the new year?