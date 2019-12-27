PDRRMO recommends placing Cebu Province under state of calamity

MEDELLIN, Cebu, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will be recommending to the Provincial Board to declare a state of calamity in the entire province.

This move happened after the respective municipal councils of Daanbantayan and Medellin placed their towns under a state of calamity on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

The Municipality of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island is also expected to declare a state of calamity on today, December 27, 2019.

Neil Angel Sanchez, head of the PDRRMO, said it only takes two towns or cities under a state of calamity for the Capitol to place the entire province under a state of calamity.

This will allow the provincial government to use its calamity funds amounting to at least P66 million and extend help heavily-affected towns.

PDRRMO said they allotted P2.5 milliom as quick response fund for the affected towns.

Sanchez said he will be requesting for a special session of the Provincial Board to declare a state of calamity in Cebu. / celr