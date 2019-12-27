Operation Second Chance officials may face admin rap for minors’ escaping from facility twice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials of Operation Second Chance, a youth correctional facility, may be facing an administrative case after two incidents of Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) escaping from the facility happened this year.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said during a press briefing that he had asked Ambrosio Ibones, Operation Second Chance head, to submit an explanation letter about why minors were able to escape the facility on December 22, 2029, which was the second time this happened in a span of nearly three months.

Six children were able to escape but the four others were brought back the day after, leaving two others still to be found.

Labella said that he had tasked Lawyer Rey Gealon, City Legal Office head, to conduct an investigation on the matter.

He said that they would be deciding on what administrative case they would be filing, depending on the explanation letter that they had asked Ibones to send to them.

The first incident happened last October 4, this year, where 11 minors escaped from the facility.

Labella said he was considering transferring the facility next year as the area was not an “ideal” place for the center since it was right across the Cebu City Jail.

“That is not an ideal place for the operation (Second Chance) because it is just adjacent to the BBRC (Bagong Buhay Rehabilation Center or Cebu City Jail) where there are hardened criminals,” said Labella.

Meanwhile, Gealon said that a five lawyer-team had already met for the investigation of the case, and the officials of the facility were already notified about the explanation letter.

In a message sent to CDN Digital, Gealon said that they were looking at possible gross negligence for the administrative charges that would be filed.

“Gross negligence which may be tantamount to neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and incompetence charges,” reads a portion of Gealon’s message./dbs