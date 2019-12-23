Operation Second Chance head: 6 minors who escaped facility wanted to spend Christmas with family

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The six Children In Conflict with the Law (CICL) who escaped from the Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunsasan, Cebu City, on Sunday night, December 22, 2019, wanted to spend their Christmas outside the facility with their families.

According to Ambrosio Ibones, head of the facility, they were able to immediately locate the six minors since all of them later went back to their homes in the city.

Three out of the six minors were surrendered by their parents to Operation Second Chance this morning, December 23.

Ibones said when he was able to talk to the minors, they all admitted that they wanted to spend their Christmas with their families and not inside the facility.

“Tungod kay Pasko, gusto gyud sila nga magpasko sa gawas,” said Ibones.

(Since it’s almost Christmas day, they wanted to really celebrate Christmas outside the facility.)

Ibones said since this minor recently arrived at the facility, this might be the reason why they escaped.

He said after the escape of the minors, they coordinated with the parents, who were also cooperative in surrendering their children.

He also said that the parents of the three other minors, who had not yet surrender or return to the facility, were given only until this day as time allowance to surrender before the facility personnel and the police themselves would be the ones to take back these minors, who are children in conflict with the law.

The minors escaped at past 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, through the side gate of the main entrance of the facility, which according to Ibones was old and had rusty railings including the chain locks which made it easier for the minors to break.

Ibones said the incident happened just when 9 of the 10 guards were eating their dinner, leaving only one guard near the gate which was overpowered by the escapees.

“Ang intructions nako nila nga kung ing ana nga between life and death na nga situation nila, pasagdi na ang mga bata kay mabalik man gihapon na,” said Ibones.

(My instructions to the guards, when it would come to a life and death situation involving these children, then the guards would just have to let the children go because these CICL could still be brought back to the facility.}