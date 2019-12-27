SM, BDO delight overseas Filipinos and their families with an all-star treat at the Pamaskong Handog 2019

‘Tis the season to enjoy the magic of giving!

Overseas Filipino families, BDO Kabayan Savings account holders, and SM shoppers were treated with the brightest Christmas celebration as BDO and SM Supermalls held this year’s much awaited Pamaskong Handog at SM Seaside City Cebu last December 7, SM City Davao last December 14, and SM City Telabastagan last December 21.

“As Christmas is the most important family occasion for Filipinos, we would like to give our kababayans a fun and entertaining Christmas celebration featuring the country’s most requested artists along with games and prizes. Every year, we look forward to organizing our Pamaskong Handog event to bring smile to their faces as they are far away from home during this time of the year,” said Genie Gloria, Senior Vice President and Head of BDO Remittance.

Pamaskong Handog 2019 was an exciting day at the mall filled with fun activities for BDO Kabayan Savings account holders, and OFWs and their beneficiaries, who were entertained by celebrity guests including Piolo Pascual; Kim Chiu; Xian Lim; love team Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio; pop rock band Aegis; Tawag ng Tanghalan finalist Jennie Gabriel; love team Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata; Tawag ng Tanghalan winner Elaine Duran; OPM band Reo Brothers; host and stand-up comedian Donita Nose; and OPM icon Ogie Alcasid. For added fun and laughter, comedians Ate Gay, MC, and Lassy hosted the Pamaskong Handog events.

SM and BDO always seek ways to treat overseas Filipinos and their families with opportunities to celebrate and make memories. While loved ones are abroad, the SM malls become another home for overseas Filipino families, where they can safely claim remittances, be entertained, shop, share a meal, and spend some quality time together.

“At SM, we value family moments especially during the holiday season, which is why we have partnered with BDO to bring fun and joy and to give back to our beloved overseas Filipinos and their families through an all-star holiday celebration that will make them feel truly at home,” shared Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Marketing.

Overseas Filipinos and BDO Kabayan Savings account holders were also treated with exclusive deals from The SM Store, Kultura, and SM Supermarket and SM Hypermarket branches nationwide, as well as special raffle prizes from The SM Store, Kultura, Miniso, Jollibee, and Goldilocks. Pamaskong Handog 2019 was made possible by BDO, SM Supermalls, and BDO Remit partners WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Western Union, and Small World.

