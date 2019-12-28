Woman endures four-hour land trip to see sunflowers; finds field empty

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How would you feel when you have traveled for four hours to see a sunflower farm but only to arrive at your destination and find an empty field?

For Crissa Liaging, 21, it was what many people call the “perfect moment” to laugh and cry.

“I traveled for nearly four hours. I was absent from work so I can see the sunflowers. I was vomiting and felt sick the entire trip but I kept going just to see the sunflowers,” she tells CDN Digital.

It was her yearend adventure to travel from Davao City to Mati City to see the sunflowers.

But when she arrived at the farm, there were no sunflowers in sight.

“Pag-abot gyud nako kita gyud ko nga maoy pag ibot nila sa mga sunflower kay ting-harvest na. I didn’t know what to feel, I felt sad… and was laughing at the same time,” says the 21-year-old sales associate.

(I saw them pull out the last remaining stalks just about time when I arrived. It was harvest time.)

There was nothing else she can do and so Crissa documented the experience and posted it on Facebook on December 3.

The photo came with the caption: “From Davao, gibyahe nako pa-Mati para makita ang sunflower. Pag-abot nako, maoy pag harvest nila. Kalami mamalikas!”

(I traveled from Davao to Mati to see the sunflowers. When I arrived, they were just about finished in harvesting the sunflowers. What an appropriate time to let out a litany of curses!)

As of December 28 at 9:45 a.m, the post has 16,000 reactions and 17,000 shares.

“I didn’t ask when the sunflowers will bloom again, nawad-an kog gana, but it was still a memorable trip for me, minus the sunflowers,” recalls Crissa.

Well, Crissa, let’s hope next time you get to see those sunflowers bloom. / celr