#PresyoMerkado: Chorizo
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lami i-kaon ug chorizo karong buntaga!
This type of pork sausage is made from coarsely chopped pork and pork fat that is seasoned with garlic, pimentón or smoked paprika and salt.
You can have your chorizo either spicy or sweet depending on the type of pimentón used.
Chorizo is best paired with fried rice and sunny side up egg for breakfast.
Sa Carbon Public Market sa Cebu City, mapalit ang chorizo sa tag P130 ang kilo.
Manga-on na ta! / dcb
