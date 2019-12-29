2 weak tremors hit Sarangani, Davao del Sur

BANSALAN, DAVAO DEL SUR, Philippines –Two mild tremors struck Sarangani and Davao del Sur early Sunday, December 29.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the magnitude 3.3 quake hit 19 kilometers northwest of Malungon, Sarangani at 3 a.m.

The quake which was tectonic in origin had a depth of 30 kilometers. It was also recorded at instrumental intensity 1 in Tupi, South Cotabato, and Malungon, Sarangani.

Phivolcs also recorded another magnitude 3 quake that struck 12 kilometers southeast of Matanao, Davao del Sur at around 4:36 a.m.

Phivolcs said the tremor had a depth of 14 kilometers and was recorded at instrumental intensity 2 in Kidapawan City. / MUF