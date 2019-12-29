Ursula death toll now 41; 12 still missing — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The number of fatalities caused by the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula has climbed to 41, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

In its situation report, NDRRMC said at least 12 people remain missing, eight of which came from Region VI, and two each came from MIMAROPA and Region VIII.

Typhoon Ursula’s damage in terms of infrastructure and agriculture in parts of Luzon and Visayas has already reached P1.074 billion, NDRRMC said.

NDRRMC said 399,242 families or over 1.6 million people were affected in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII and CARAGA.

Of the number, a total of 24,378 families or over 97,000 individuals are taking temporary shelter in 529 evacuation centers, while 8,717 families or over 38,000 individuals are being served outside evacuation centers.

Ursula, which has weakened to a Tropical Depression, already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday.