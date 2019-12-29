Skin Doctor’s Clinic opens first Cebu City branch

Your road to wellness begins at Skin Doctor’s Clinic.

Skin Doctor Dermatological and Aesthetic Medicine opened its first branch in Cebu City last December 17, packing the latest and advance technology in dermatology.

Brothers Dr. Micheal and Dr. Karl Anthony Busa, who own the clinic including the two other branches in Lapu-Lapu City, proudly welcomed guests in their neatly decorated clinic.

According to Micheal Busa, they are proud to introduce their latest top-of-the-line machines to suit everyone’s cosmetic needs such as the ULTRAcel.

It is a first in the Visayas and Mindanao and it targets all layers of the skin for an intensive rejuvenation treatment.

Other services offered are permanent fat reductions, tattoo removals, whitenings lasers and a whole lot more.

What’s great about Skin Doctors is that certified doctors and dermatologists and handling the procedure so you will have a sense of assurance that you are in good hands.

Visit Skin Doctors on the second floor of Verve Point, Banilad-Talamban Road and book an appointment.