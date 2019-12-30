Veterinarian from Talisay City killed in dawn ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Still unidentified men rained bullets at the service vehicle of a veterinary doctor at around 2 a.m. today, December 30, 2019 while he was traversing the road in Sitio Maanyag in Barangay Biasong, Talisay City.

The victim was identified as Neil Pala Boligao, a resident of Barangay Cansojong also in Talisay City.

Patrolman Eleazar Belciña of the Talisay City Police Station said that Boligao, 48, died from multiple bullet wounds on his chest and the other parts of his body.

Based on their initial investigation, a motorcycle tandem drove beside Boligao’s white Toyota Hilux as he was maneuvering his vehicle towards the main road in Barangay Biasong. He came from a nearby slaughter house.

Quoting witnesses accounts, the backrider pulled a handgun and rained bullets at the driver’s side of the vehicle. The tandem that was on board a black and white colored DT motorcycle then speed off towards a still undetermined direction.

Police recovered five empty shells coming from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Belciña said they continue to gathering information on the ambush. They are also looking for closed circuit television (CCTV) recordings from nearby establishments to help them identify the suspects. / dcb