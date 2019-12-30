Public urged on Rizal Day: Honor heroes by upholding democracy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Do your part in nation-building and in upholding democracy.”

This was the message of Dr. Jocelyn Gerra, commissioner of Cebu City’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), as the city commemorated on Monday morning, December 30, the 123rd anniversary of the death of Dr. Jose Rizal.

City officials, government employees and members of Knights of Rizal in Cebu City also laid wreaths at the monument of Rizal at the left side of the Legislative Building.

The commemoration at the Sugbo Plaza in Cebu City Hall grounds has turned wet and cold, however, after a sudden downpour in the middle of the Holy Mass intended for Rizal Day.

“Nganong nagpauwan man ta? Tungod kay ang atong nasud naay daghan nga dugo nga nidanak ug dili nato angay nga makalimtan kay sila ang atong connection sa niagi,” Gerra said.

(Why did we let ourselves to be soaked by the rain to do this? Because there were a lot of people who shed their blood for this country and we should not forget about them as they are our connection to the past.)

Rizal Day is an annual holiday in the Philippines to commemorate the execution of Rizal at the Luneta Park in Manila on December 30, 1898 after he was exiled in Dapitan. Rizal has been remembered for his literary works that ignited nationalism among the Filipinos during the Spanish colonization.

More than just remembering the heroes, Gerra said the Filipinos now should carry on the challenge of protecting democracy that the country now enjoyed after the heroes shed their blood during the different periods of invasion.

“Dili kita maahimong kita kun wala sila pero mao sad ni ang challenge sa atoang mga Pilipino. Dili sad ni mahimo kung dili kita moapil sa freedom ug sa democracy nga atong gi-enjoy karon,” Gerra said.

(We would not be what we are now if it were not for them but this also a challenge for us Filipino. This will not thrive if we will not participate and uphold the freedom and democracy that we enjoy now.)

Father Andrei Ventanilla, who officiated the Rizal Day Mass, also reminded the public of the value of sacrifice and choosing for the common good.

“All of us would dream for the best for our society. Dili unta nato kalimtan ang value sa sacrifice of choosing the greater good over the things of this world and of never forgetting God of whom all good things come,” Fr. Ventanilla said.

Ventanilla said all the aspirations for a society will not be possible if the people would lose the sense in sacrificing convenience for the benefit of others./dbs