An elderly woman inspires netizens with her simple act of devotion

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In glorifying the Lord there should be no excuses, and that’s exactly what this old lady showed that has touched a netizen’s heart.

Lorna Lintu-a, 20, from Malungon, Sarangani Province, shared on her Facebook account a photo of an old lady going outside her house just to read the Bible.

“It was just a coincidence that I came across Lola reading the Bible because I was visiting the area with my husband, and when I saw how devoted she was in reading her bible I just had to take a picture,” says Lintu-a.

Lintu-a also told CDN Digital that she passed by Lola’s house and discovered why she was reading the Bible outside.

“Her house was so dark it was late in the afternoon already so she came outside to read,” adds Lintu-a.

She posted it on December 21 and as of December 30, the post has already touched hearts with 4,200 reactions and 9,300 shares.

Netizen, Kay Ki commented, “Ipag pray po natin si lola na sana humaba pa ang buhay niya,” while Ce Die commented, “God bless you, Nanay.”

This is such a powerful post reminding everyone that your devotion and faith is bigger than the circumstance that has come your way.

To Lola thank you for reminding us to always keep our faith. /dbs