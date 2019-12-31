CCTO urges last-minute shoppers not to park inside Carbon Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is asking the public, especially last-minute shoppers going to Carbon market, not to park or keep their cars idling inside the area to keep the area free from traffic congestion.

As the New Year celebration is only a few hours away, more last-minute shoppers are expected to flock to the Carbon market, which may lead to traffic congestion along Magallanes Street, F. Calderon Street and M.C. Briones Street.

According to Ivan Delos Santos, CCTO operator, moderate to heavy traffic is being experienced along these areas as of 1 p.m. of Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Delos Santos said the congestion is a result of vehicles parking or double parking inside while the shoppers are buying their items.

Delos Santos said it could be less congested if vehicles will wait or park outside the area while the people go on foot when buying.

“Maayo kung naay sakyanan dili nalang mo sulod sa Carbon kay mo ungot gyud ang traffic,” said Delos Santos.

(It would be better if the shoppers alone enter the market and leave their vehicles outside because traffic will really be congested.)

Clamping

However, Delos Santos said that since they could not control all the vehicles coming inside the market, they will instead be going around the area to check on vehicles that are double parking and will be clamping these vehicles.

Meanwhile, the other streets of the city is experiencing light to heavy traffic and is expected to remain free-flowing later this evening even in the areas along Pope John Paul II Avenue, F. Llamas Street and F. Vestil Street, which are the roads leading to bigger malls of the city.

“Expected nato nga naa na ang mga tawo sa mga balay nila,” said Delos Santos.

(We are expecting that the public are already in their respective homes later this evening.) /bmjo