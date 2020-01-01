DOH-7 reports 36 firecracker injuries, 2 stray bullet victims in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recorded a total of 36 firecracker-related injuries and two victims of stray bullets in the entire region from December 21, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

Cebu tops the list with 26 firecracker-related injuries and two victims of stray bullets coming from the cities of Mandaue and Talisay.

One firecracker victim from Lapu-Lapu City needed to have a limb amputated due to severe injuries, said the DOH-7 Injury Surveillance Report released at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 2020.

The DOH-7 list already includes the two minors who were brought to the Cebu City Medical Center on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 for the treatment of their firecracker burns.

Read More: 2 minors brought to CCMC for treatment of firecracker injuries

But the DOH report said that this year’s toll on injuries is lower by 24 percent compared to their December 2018 to January 1, 2019 tally.

For the same period last year, a total of 50 injuries with three victims of stray bullets were recorded. / dcb