(UPDATE) Former anti-crime intel member shot dead on front porch of Dauin home

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Wilfredo Dayot, 47, was living a productive life as a hog raiser in Purok 5, Barangay Upper Maayongtubig in the town of Dauin.

Dayot was living with his common-law wife of five years in a concrete house with a front porch where he loved to spend time to chill and relax.

It was on the same spot where Dayot was shot dead by unidentified men a few minutes past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1.

Dayot is a former member of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN), an anti-crime network that ensures peace and order in the community.

BIN members serve as “eyes and ears” of the network to report illegal drug transactions in their areas.

Police Master Sergeant Jonathan Poliquit, team leader of the responding policemen from the Dauin Municipal Police Office, said Dayot sustained 11 gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

In an interview with CDN Digital Poliquit narrated that the victim was sitting by the front porch of his house when the two unidentified suspects, who were on board a motorcycle, stopped about five meters away from Dayot’s house.

The two men said they will buy liquor from the victim’s sari-sari store, who was being tended by his common-law wife.

The assailants, whose faces were covered with helmets, shot Dayot several times and then fled the crime scene.

Police recovered seven empty shells and one slug of a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

Poliquit said they are still investigating the motive behind the crime that led to Dayot’s death.

“Wala pa ta motibo kay sa among background check wala man siya kontra. Ordinary ra man siya nga lumulupyo. Ato na siya asset sauna. Dugay naman pud siya inactive member sa BIN,” Poliquit said.

(We could not find a motive because during our background check, we did not find any enemies. He is an ordinary resident. He was our asset before but it has been a while. He is an inactive BIN member.) / celr