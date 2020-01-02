Police confiscates P1.5M worth of illegal firecrackers in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) confiscated a total of 252,928 prohibited firecrackers amounting to P1.54 million pesos during the holidays.

Police Colonel Ildebrandi Usana, the deputy director for administration of PRO-7, said the most common prohibited firecrackers that was confiscated was Piccolo, with over 14,000, followed by Super Lolo at 874.

Other prohibited firecrackers include Lolo Thunder, Big Tiangulo, Mother Rockets, Boga, Judah’s Belt, Big Bawang, and other firecrackers sold by illegal sellers.

The most number of prohibited firecrackers were confiscated in Cebu City by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

At least half a million pesos worth of firecrackers were confiscated on December 30, 2019, after police raided a warehouse in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw in Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City.

The confiscated firecrackers included 34,560 pieces of bingala, sky beauty fireworks, roman candle, fountain, colorful shots, whistle bomb/shotgun, libintador/rambo, pop-up, thunder fireworks and sprinklers.

The raid happened two days after Carbon policemen cracked down an establishment in Calderon Street in Barangay Ermita on December 27, where authorities confiscated 170,000 pieces of firecrackers worth at least P323,000.

Usana said these items will be disposed and detonated properly by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team together once the paperworks have been set in orders since the confiscated items are considered evidence against the sellers.

The sellers, from whom the items were confiscated, will be facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 7183 or an Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and Pyrotechnic Devices.

“We will surely file charges against them. It is not enough to confiscate the item,” said Usana.

Aside from sellers of firecrackers, a security guard in Mandaue City was nabbed for indiscriminate firing during the New Year.

Read: Security guard fires service firearm during New Year celebration, injures woman

The security guard, whose name was not revealed by Usana pending investigation, allegedly was drunk during his duty hours and took out his gun to fire.

A woman was injured in the incident, but has been immediately rushed to the hospital and is recuperating from minor injuries.

Usana said the security guard will also be charged for indiscriminate firing.

Usana said the Philippine National Police (PNP) would support the call of the Department of Health for a total ban of firecrackers in the country.

He said this would lower the risk of firecracker injuries on New Year and would allow the police to focus more on other safety concerns. /bmjo