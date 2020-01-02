Gallery: Scenes from Duljo-Fatima fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 70 houses were destroyed by a late afternoon fire in Sitio Cepadol, Barangay Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City on January 2, 2020.

According to Senior Fire Inspector Arnel Abella that the fire was reported at 4:35 p.m.

The Cebu City Fire Department raised the fire alarm to the fourth alarm at 5:09 p.m. where firefighters from the neighboring cities and municipalities would respond to help put out the fire.

Abella said that the fire was placed under control at 5:55 p.m.

Here are some of the scenes of the fire that hit Cebu City on the second day of the year:

