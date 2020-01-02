Gallery: Scenes from Duljo-Fatima fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 70 houses were destroyed by a late afternoon fire in Sitio Cepadol, Barangay Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City on January 2, 2020.
According to Senior Fire Inspector Arnel Abella that the fire was reported at 4:35 p.m.
The Cebu City Fire Department raised the fire alarm to the fourth alarm at 5:09 p.m. where firefighters from the neighboring cities and municipalities would respond to help put out the fire.
Abella said that the fire was placed under control at 5:55 p.m.
Here are some of the scenes of the fire that hit Cebu City on the second day of the year:
Black smoke is seen in another part of Cebu City at past 4 p.m. in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City. | Delta Letigio
Firefighters rush to the fire scene to the fire scene in Duljo Fatima as residents also try to bring whatever they can save from their houses. | Delta Letigio
According to the Cebu City Fire Department, the January 2, 2020 fire has been reported at 4:25 p.m. and has been placed under control at 5:55 p.m.
The fire in Duljo-Fatima on January 2, 2020 is raised to the fourth alarm at 5:09 p.m. | Delta Letigio
According to the Cebu City Department, at least 70 houses are destroyed by the fire that hit Duljo Fatima in the afternoon of January 2, 2020. | Delta Letigio
Employees are able to save a display stand filled with bread of a bakery that is also destroyed by the fire that hit the Barangay Duljo-Fatima. | Delta Letigio
Employees of a bakery destroyed by the fire distribute the bread to firefighters. | Delta Letigio
The fire is put under control at 5:55 p.m. but as of 6:30 p.m., firefigthers have still to declare fire out at the fire scene. | Delta Letigio
Firefighters inspect a house a damaged by the fire. | Delta Letigio
A house is destroyed by the fire on January 2, 2020, at Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City. | Delta Letigio
The fire on January 2, 2020 has destroyed 70 houses in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City. | Delta Letigio
