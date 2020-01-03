Kim Chiu remembers the decade that was

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano actress/host Kim Chiu celebrated the rest of the holiday season in Italy, Czech Republic and Switzerland with boyfriend, Xian Lim.

In her Instagram account @chinitaprinces, Chiu shared photos of her travel around the European countries.

She visited San Giovanni Rotondo, a town in southern Italy, and home to Saint Pio of Pietrelcina or Padre Pio.

Chiu is a devotee of Padre Pio.

Entering 2020 also made Chiu reflect on where she and her family was 10 years ago.

“2010 was one of the hardest year for my family, love, life. It tested me as a person that I really don’t know what to do. I don’t have my family with me yet here in Manila. Only few friends… literally sinking and just letting the water flow me where it goes,” the Kapamilya actress wrote.

Chiu, who is turning 30 this year, said she is grateful about what happened in the last 10 years as the events and experiences” honed me and made me better.”

“Sometimes life gives you these heavy weights for you to carry… these weights that you carry can make you a better, [more] fulfilled, happier and stronger person,” she said.

Chiu, known for her bubbly image and positive outlook, shared that those experiencing hardships should go on and never give up.

“Live life with no regrets because everything happens for a reason, ” said Chiu.