IN PHOTOS: Duljo Fatima fire site, the day after

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco - CDN Digital | January 03,2020 - 01:50 PM

Residents of Sitio Cepadul Uno and Dos dig into the rubble a day after the New Year fire in Barangay Duljo – Fatima in Cebu City. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

Cebu City, Philippines–A day after a fire engulfed their homes, residents of Sitio Cepadul Uno and Cepadul Dos in Barangay Duljo Fatima here have started to sift through the rubble at the fire scene in the hopes of finding anything useful.

Around 70 households in the two sitios were affected in the fire that broke out at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The fire, which was raised to fourth alarm at 5:06 p.m., was controlled at 5:55 p.m.

Here are some photos at the fire scene the day after:

Debris from the fire are placed along the roadside in C. Padilla Street, Cebu City. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

Residents look for items to salvage from the rubble. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

The living room of a house is submerged in water from the firemen’s hose. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

Residents try to look for useful stuff from the rubble. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

An image of the Senior Sto. Niño was spared from the fire. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

On the second floor of this house, are children looking for important objects such as government IDs from the fire. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

| Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

| Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

The evacuation area at the gym behind the Barangay Hall. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

MAMBA MENTALITY. Ball is life for these children affected by the fire as they play a game of basketball at the evacuation center | Gerard Vincent Francisco

These volunteers give lunch packs to the children at the evacuation site. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

