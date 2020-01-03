IN PHOTOS: Duljo Fatima fire site, the day after

Cebu City, Philippines–A day after a fire engulfed their homes, residents of Sitio Cepadul Uno and Cepadul Dos in Barangay Duljo Fatima here have started to sift through the rubble at the fire scene in the hopes of finding anything useful.

Around 70 households in the two sitios were affected in the fire that broke out at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The fire, which was raised to fourth alarm at 5:06 p.m., was controlled at 5:55 p.m.

Here are some photos at the fire scene the day after:

Check out CDN Digital’s live coverage of the fire here:

LIVE: Ongoing fire in a residential area in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, January 2, 2020

