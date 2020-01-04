Find the best squash to make the best dinuldog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dinuldog in Cebu means a dish made of squash and coconut milk as the basic ingredients.

It is not to be confused with binignit, also a coconut-based dish consisting of bananas (saba), sweet potatoes, taro, sago (tapioca pearls) and landang (buri or palm flour).

Cebu’s dinuldog is not sweet unlike the binignit.

The dinuldog, also ginataang kalabasa in Filipino-speaking provinces, can be a side dish that is paired with dried/fried fish or pork.

To make dinuldog, you need squash, coconut milk and spices such as garlic and onion.

If you’re feeling generous, you can add pork or fish to the dish.

The process is simple: just heat up oil in a wok or pan and sauté garlic and onion. If you’re adding pork, this is the best time to add it and stir fry until golden brown.

Add the slices of squash. Stir fry them before you add the coconut milk. Let it boil until squash is cooked. Season with salt and pepper. If you decide on adding fish, put it in the pot, without the bones, when the squash are cooked.

Serve hot with rice!

Take note that the main ingredient of the dish is squash; that is why it is crucial to pick the best kind.

Whether you are going to a supermarket or the wet market, make sure to check that surface of the squash. Avoid the ones with soft spots, cracks and cuts. If you are buying a whole squash, check the stem to make sure it’s firm and dry.

The other way to do this is to ask your friendly suki vendor to give you the best squash so you can make the best dinuldog.

Squash is rich in nutrients including potassium, phosphorus, fibre, riboflavin, folate, magnesium and Vitamins A, B6 and C.

Find your squash in the market nearest you!

We got ours in Barangay Tisa at P20 to P30 per kilo. / celr