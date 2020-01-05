A cancer warrior empowers cancer warriors like her through a photo shoot

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A lot of women are battling different battles every day. It just so happened that this 23-year-old is battling a bigger battle— ovarian cancer.

Vanna Glory Espinar, from San Roque, Northern Samar, and a licensed pharmacist showed how a simple photo shoot can empower cancer warriors like her.

Espinar was diagnosed with ovarian cancer on July 23, 2019, and has completed her six cycles of chemotherapy last November 30, 2019.

Espinar turned to photos to show everyone that the big C is no match to a warrior like her.

“I decided to do photo shoots as a gift to myself and I really wanted to prove and tell one thing to them that this is ONLY cancer. I wanted to eradicate the stigma of having this illness, to Inspire others that there is a life after chemotherapy. and the hair? Don’t give it a time worrying about it for I know it will grow back again beautifully and will wear it on my head like a crown for being a survivor,” said Espinar.

In the photos taken by photographer Gail Geriane on December 26, you can see Espinar gracefully posing for the camera even without her crowning glory.

“ I embrace all the changes in myself and it gives me happiness somehow. I can’t and will never change what I’ve been through, but life goes on and there can be a very bright light and hope ahead of me,” added Espinar.

She said that having cancer taught her valuable lessons about life.

“Having cancer has made me value life a lot more than I did before. Spending more time with our family, relatives, friends and loved ones,” said Espinar.

Even when she was still battling cancer she always chooses to see the silver lining to everything, and that’s the message she wants to get across to others who are battling cancer too.

“To those people out there, fighting cancer, you are a fighter and never give up! Keep strong! Let your innate power through positivity conquer your own battle because one day you will get through it. Keep the faith. Let God do your battle!” said Espinar.

Here are some of the takes from their shoot that would remind us of how beautiful life is especially to this brave cancer warrior.