CCTO to public: Don’t be stuck in ‘1st day of school traffic,’ leave homes early

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is encouraging the public to leave early from their homes on Monday, January 6, 2020, to avoid getting stuck in traffic in areas around the city.

As the first day of classes after the holiday break start on Monday, Hector Arcenal, operator of CCTO, told CDN Digital that the public should expect moderate to heavy traffic to come back especially during peak hours of the day.

Arcenal said that areas along General Maxilom Avenue, Governor M. Cuenco Avenue, and Magallanes Street would be expected to be congested as early as 7 a.m. tomorrow (January 6).

He said that this would be expected because of the resumption of classes.

Arcenal said to avoid getting caught up with the heavy traffic, the public would be better off to leave their homes earlier.

“Sayo lang gyud ta og gawas para dili ta ma abtan sa build-up (Let’s leave our homes early so we won’t get caught with the traffic buildup),” said Arcenal.

He said that if there would be no vehicular accidents, the public would experience a shorter congested traffic time during peak hours.

Arcenal, however, assured that the public would not be stuck in traffic for a longer time as their traffic enforcers would all be strategically deployed around the junctions in the city especially those that would mostly be congested./dbs