Clear skies for Novena Masses, no sign of year’s first typhoon during Sinulog — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Devotees, who wish to attend the nine-day Novena Masses starting Thursday, January 9, 2020, may have to worry less about possible downpours.

Except for isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said Metro Cebu would experience fair weather throughout the week.

“Kasarangan lang gyud ang atong panahon with localized nga thunderstorms usually during the afternoon or evening or early morning,” Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) -Mactan weather specialist Romeo Aguirre told CDN Digital on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

(The weather during this days will mostly be localized thunderstorms usually during the afternoon or evening or early morning.)

Aguirre said Cebuanos would feel a slightly lower temperature this week due to the effects of the Amihan or the northeast monsoon.

The temperature for Metro Cebu this week will range from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius with an equivalent heat index of up to 36 degrees.

Amihan’s effects as well as the tail end of a cold front, however, will be mostly concentrated in Eastern Visayas leaving Central Visayas with clearer skies.

Aguirre said they had not monitored any weather system approaching the country yet that might develop into the first typhoon of the year.

Pagasa says that usually there would be at least one typhoon to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in January.

“So far wala pa tay nasigpatan nga expected mamahimong bagyo although naa tay mga cloudiness. So far sa mga model wala tay nakita nga for development to typhoon within the week,” Aguirre said.

(So far we have not spotted any weather disturbance that would be expected to become a typhoon although we have cloudy skies. So far from our models, we have not seen anything that could develop into a typhoon within the week.)

“For Sinulog which is in the third week, medyo layo-layo pa pero so far sa atong mga initial nga models wala ray bagyo,” he added.

(For Sinulog, which is in the third week, it’s still far off but for our initial models there are no storms.)/dbs