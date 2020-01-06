Cebu City among Top 100 Destinations in the world 

CEBU City, Philippines—Cebu City is among the Top 100 most visited cities in the world for 2019, according to a report published by Euromonitor International.

Cebu City ranked 77th in Euromonitor International’s list of Top 100 destinations in the world, next to Kolkatta in India, which ranked 76.

It is the only Philippine city on the list.

Based on their report, Euromonitor International said the Top 100 City Destinations “highlights the top 100 cities based on 2018 international arrivals.”

The top 10 on the list are Hong Kong Hong Kong, China; Bangkok, Thailand; London. United Kingdom; Macau, China; Singapore, Singapore; Paris, France; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; New York City, USA; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Istanbul Turkey.

“International arrivals by city includes visitors from abroad who arrive at the city under review as their first point of entry, also including visitors to the city who arrived in the country via a different point of entry, but then go on to visit the city in questing during their trip,” the report said.

“Arrivals are defined as international tourists, i.e. any person visiting another country for at least 24 hours, for a period not exceeding 12 months, and staying in paid or unpaid, collective or private accommodation,” it added.

The group also observed growth of arrivals in Cebu City, which was at 26.2 percent in 2019 from the 24.9 percent in 2018.

Cebu is home to the second busiest airport in the country – the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

The annual report was released on Euromonitor International’s official website.

Euromonitor International, according to their website, is a “provider of strategic market research.” /bmjo