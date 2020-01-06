Two women nabbed for illegal drugs in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two women were arrested in two separate anti-illegal drugs operations in Cebu City on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Among those arrested was Lavina Baldesamo, 38, a widow for eight years, who was arrested in Salvador Street, Barangay Labangon at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Baldesamo, who is from Sition Mahayahay in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, has two children aged seven and five.

At least 75 grams of suspected shabu with a value of P510,000 was found in her possession.

Police Captain Jonathan dela Cerna, chief of Labangon police, told CDN Digital that they have been monitoring Baldesamo for a month before the buy-bust operation.

He said they received several reports about her peddling drugs to her neighbors and to other individuals from the same Barangay.

Dela Cerna said Baldesamo could allegedly dispose at least 100 grams of shabu per week.

“Ma consider ni siya nga high-value target City level,” said Dela Cerna.

(She can be considered a high-value target in the city level.)

When asked by CDN Digital, Baldesamo denied the accusations, saying the illegal drugs belonged to a friend of hers. She said she was only asked to keep a sealed package but did not have any idea it contained illegal drugs.

Dela Cerna said they are still working to get information on the supplier of Baldesamo, whom they hope to arrest soon.

The other women arrested was Celyn Baculi, 40. She was arrested around 9 p.m., along V. Rama Avenue also in Barangay Calamba.

An estimated 10 grams of illegal drugs worth P68,000 was confiscated from Baculi.

A case for violation of Republic Act 9165 of comprehensive dangerous drugs act is now being prepared to be filed against the two suspects. /bmjo