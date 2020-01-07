Suspect nabbed for illegal drugs says he is relative of slain drug lord ‘Jaguar’ Diaz

Mandaue City, Cebu—A couple was nabbed with P680,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Subangdaku here.

The suspects were identified by the police as Allan Diaz, 51 and his girlfriend, Marly Pal-ing, both residing in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

The elements of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) led by Police Lieutenant Colnel Franco Rudolf Oriol conducted the buy-bust operation on Diaz, who admitted to this writer that he is a relative of slain drug lord, Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

Jaguar was killed in Las Piñas on June 18, 2016.

Read: Jaguar, body guard killed in Las Piñas

Police are still verifying the suspect’s claim.

Allan Diaz also said he had been jailed for illegal drugs before but the case was allegedly dismissed.

Police said they received a tip about Allan Diaz from a drug courier nabbed by Mandaue police earlier.

Diaz and Pal-ing, who arrived on a motorcycle, immediately made the transaction with a police poseur buyer, who later arrested the couple.

Police recovered from the suspects two plastic packs and five small packets of suspected shabu estimated to worth P680,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

The suspects are currently detained at the MCPO holding cell pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo