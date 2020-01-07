Landslide blocks road in Eastern Samar

Maasin City, Southern Leyte—A landslide was reported along Wright-Taft Road in Barangay Binaloan, Taft, Eastern Samar on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

A report from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Eastern Samar District Engineering Office says the landslide occurred around 1 a.m. with an estimated volume of 8,000 cubic meter.

It is the third landslide incident in this area since January 3, 2020.

The report further read that the Buray-Taft road is still not passable to motorists due to the landslide.

“Motorists plying along this route are advised to take the alternate route via JCT. Beunavista-Lawaan-Basey road,” the statement read.

As of press time, the DPWH Eastern Samar District Engineering Office is conducting continuous clearing operation and deploying more equipment on site to make the road passable.

“Subsequent notices shall be made as the condition of the road progresses,” the statement reads. /bmjo