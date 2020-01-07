City level drug personality nabbed in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—Police recovered P204,000 worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation from a city level target drug personality Monday night, January 6, 2020, in Barangay Mangnao here.

The joint elements of the Provincial Intelligence Branch -Special Operations Group (PIB-SOG), Provincial Enforcement Drug Unit (PDEU), Dumaguete Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested the suspect, identified as Jason Mapili, alias “Manok”, 50, who is a resident of Barangay Mangnao.

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) reported that police recovered a total of 30 grams of suspected illegal drugs placed inside two transparent plastic packs. Also seized were illegal drug paraphernalia, a wallet with P720, and a sling bag.

The confiscated drugs were brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory for examination while the suspect is detained at the city police station pending the filing of charges for illegal drug sale. /bmjo