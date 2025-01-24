San Fernando shooting: Security officer killed after work

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 32-year-old man, who works as a company security officer, met his untimely demise in a shooting incident in Brgy. San Isidro, San Fernando town, southern Cebu on Thursday evening, January 23.

The victim was reportedly preparing to go home from work when he was attacked by two still unidentified assailants.

The fatal shooting incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Armando Panton Cañedo, 32, had just stepped out of the company he was working at on Thursday evening when the attack took place.

Cañedo works as the head internal security officer of a company and resides in Brgy. Valencia, Carcar City, Cebu.

Police, in a report, revealed that shortly after Cañedo boarded his parked motorcycle, two male suspects suddenly arrived.

One of the assailants allegedly ran towards the victim and shot him several times. Due to the severity of his injuries, Cañedo died instantaneously.

After this, the assailant hurriedly ran a few meters and boarded their getaway vehicle where his cohort was waiting at the time. They then sped off towards an unknown direction to escape.

At around 8:20 p.m., San Fernando police received a call about the incident from a concerned citizen.

When police and the rescue team of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) arrived at the scene, the victim showed no signs of life.

An investigation was immediately launched to uncover the truth behind Cañedo’s death. His cadaver was brought to a funeral parlor awaiting the autopsy examination.

During the assessment of the crime scene, Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered four pieces of fired cartridge cases and one piece of deformed fired bullet.

As of this writing, policemen are conducting an investigation to gather more facts about thr attack and identity the perpetrators responsible for the victim’s killing.

San Fernando is a second class municipality in the Province of Cebu, which is located 29 kilometers south of Cebu City.

