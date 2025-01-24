Drug den raided in Dalaguete, 3 suspects arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities shut down an alleged drug den in Barangay Caleriohan, Dalaguete, southern Cebu and arrested three suspects on early Friday morning, January 24.

The suspects were identified as alias “Juanito,” 53, a habal-habal driver, and alias “Angelo”, 33, a farmer.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Juanito was the subject of the operation.

Angelo, on the other hand, was the alleged maintainer of the drug den. Both men are residents of Brgy. Caleriohan.

Operatives also apprehended the alleged drug den employee, identified as alias “Margarita,” 39, a food vendor and a resident of Barangay Jolomaynon, Dalaguete.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, disclosed that the drug bust stemmed from a tip from a confidential informant.

During the case buildup conducted for two weeks, operatives found that the suspect typically disposed of 10-50 grams of illegal drugs per week.

The operation on Friday led to the seizure of 51 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated average market value of P346,800. Operatives also confiscated cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drugs and various drug paraphernalia.

The pieces of drug evidence they confiscated have been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition, according to PDEA-7.

As of this writing, the three suspects are in the custody of authorities while waiting for the filing of drug charges against them. /clorenciana

READ:

Mother and son caught with P170M shabu at Cebu City port

Mandaue buy-bust: HVI from Cebu City nabbed with P17M shabu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP