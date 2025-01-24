Lapu-Lapu City fire could have been started by kids playing luto2x

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City fire which razed 36 houses could have been started by kids playing luto-luto in the second floor of the house where the blaze started, authorities said Friday, January 24.

The fire happened in a residential area in Sitio Sanggi, Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City, on Friday afternoon.

According to FO1 Vincent Rhey Reyes, fire investigator of city’s fire office., that these children were cooking at the second floor of the house that was owned by a certain Wilmer Ching.

“Nagluto-luto kuno kini sila sa second floor. Ang usa ani nila apo sa tag-iya sa balay unya ang tulo kay ilang silingan,” Reyes said.

However, Reyes said that they are still determining what flammable material the kids used while playing.

“Ako pang istoryahon ang mga bata kay naa pa sila sa state of shock,” he added.

The incident happened at around 1:28 p.m. wherein the fire was raised to 5th alarm.

The firefighters declared a fire out at around 2:58 p.m.

Around 36 houses were initially reported to have been affected in the Lapu-Lapu City fire.

The blaze also left an estimated damage of P648,000.

