Athletes’ wishes for 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The new year always ushers in plans of changing for the better, so many come up with a New Year’s resolution to guide them.

This is also true for athletes who want to continue excelling in their sport as well as in other aspects of their lives.

So what are their wishes for the new year?

For triathlete Andrew Kim Remolino, 2020 is the time for him to also focus on his studies aside from continuing his training.

“Well for me kay to balance my time well na maka spend kog time sa akong family, training and studies, hoping na maka excel both sa studies ug sa akong sport,” said Remolino who clinched a silver medal in his first Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which the Philippines hosted last year.

(For me, is to balance my time well, that I could spend equal time with my family, training and studies, and hoping that I could excel both in my studies and my sport.)

After putting on hold his collegiate studies to focus on his preparation for the SEA Games, Remolino wants to go back to school this year and start his dreams of becoming a civil engineer.

Education is also one of the main priority of budding cyclist Pamela Jane Ruiz.

“My new year’s resolution is to work harder and study harder for my school and my passion and also to set my priorities right and improve my time management. But most of all to add my learnings from what I gained from the past year to improve myself this year 2020,” shared Ruiz, who also competed for the first time in the SEA Games last year.

As for veteran and bemedalled cyclist Niño Surban, his silver medal finish in the 30th SEA Games rekindled his passion for the sport and is making him look forward to 2020.

“Ako retire na ta ko kay manginabuhi na kog tarong pero kaya pa man, so padayon lang usa ko kay daghan man lumba abroad sa 2020,” Surban told CDN Digital.

(I would have wanted to retire already because I wanted to have a permanent source of earning but I realized that I can still do it. So, I will continue because there are also a lot of races abroad for 2020.)

Aside from that, Surban also wants to continue supporting, in his own little way, the young cyclists of Cebu, including his 14-year-old son, who want to go into the sport.

Although he added that he will not be forcing them to train hard because for now, he just wants them to enjoy biking.

Para athlete Arnold Balais, meanwhile, wishes that “more Cebuanos or Visayas and Mindanao athletes will get more exposure.”

He also wished for a healthy year for all Filipino athletes as well as Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Also, as team captain of the PADS Dragonboat Racing Team, Balais hopes for his teammates to remain hungry and humble.

As for Cebu’s top young triathlete Moira Frances Erediano, “I don’t really have any New Year’s resolution in mind. But, I started eating cleaner last year, more veggies and fruits, maybe that is what I will try to sustain, hopefully.”

“And, since triathlon season is starting and school activities are also plenty, maybe I need to focus on quality training with papa and coach Andoy (Roland Remolino) since I cannot attend every sessions with my team because of school works. Train smart na lang whenever my schedule permits.”

University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers budding pointguard Gabriel Cometa also hopes for a balance in his sport and studies.

“My New Year’s resolution is more discipline and my plan or plans is to be successful in my career (basketball) and studies,” said Cometa, who had a stellar rookie season in the Cesafi.

Cebu rugby’s Maggie Royo also looks forward to continuing the training program that they have worked hard on last year.

“Amoa ipa progress ang amoa nahimu pag 2019 kadtong training of teachers kay nag coaching naman sila karon kay mag start nami sa amoa festivals which is part nami saa Junior Olympics under CCSC (Cebu City Sports Commission),” shared Royo.

(We will continue what we have started in 2019 which is the training of teachers because they have started coaching now as we have already started our festivals which is part of the Junior Olympics of the CCSC.)

Top long distance runner Ruffa Sorongon, for her part, wants to exert more effort in waking up early for training and not to be lazy in completing her training.

January will already be a busy month for Sorongon as she will be competing in the Cebu City Marathon, National Milo Marathon and the Cebu Vertical Run 2020.

UV Green Booters team captain Kenneth Vargas, on the other hand, vows to give his best come Cesafi Season 20 as it will already be his last.

Personally, Vargas hopes to be more optimistic and patient in the things that will come his way in 2020. And, to enjoy them so that he may be able to achieve his happiness. /bmjo