DOLE-7 warns public re bogus solicitation request

CEBU CITY–The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas warned the public about a bogus request purportedly signed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III asking for donation.

In a press statement, DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said the donation request was in the form of an administrative order urging everyone to donate cash for blood cancer patients reportedly undergoing treatment.

“Let us be cautious and not be swayed into believing any document coming from scheming individuals. If you look at the fake administrative order properly, you will notice that the signature of Secretary Bello had been forged and it’s as clear as the light of day,” Siaton said.

The bogus solicitation is asking for a minimum of $100 donation or roughly Php5,000, which is said to be used to help a certain motherless home foundation including cancer patients.

“While we, at the department fully understand that the kind of service we deliver to our customers would go beyond our call of duty, we are also aware that asking for solicitations of any form in government is strictly prohibited,” she added.

Director Siaton cautioned all personnel and officials of DOLE-7 as well as the public to be careful with such scam and other types of fraudulent activities, saying that it pays not to be fooled and not give in right away to unscrupulous letters or individuals asking for money.

“Let us all be careful these days. If needed, let us ask help from authorities to detect common scam tactics. Verifying the authenticity of anything received especially such that asks for money would greatly help,” Siaton said.

The donation request used the letter head of the DOLE Central Office and the faked signature of the Secretary./rcg