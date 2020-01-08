Gungun Gica arrested over graft case for hiring Bamboo to sing during 2016 town fiesta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica was arrested by the Dumanjug police at noon today, January 8, 2020, over a graft and corruption case.

Lawyer Edgar Gica, the father of the mayor, said his son posted a P30,000 cash bond and was released this afternoon.

Gica, who was arrested at the his office at the Municipal Hall, was served the arrest warrant for graft case involving the alleged “questionable” hiring of a Manila-based singer Bamboo during the town fiesta celebration in October 2016.

The case was filed by former Dumanjug mayor Nelson Garcia.

Police Master Sergeant Nelson Mendaros, of the Dumanjug police, confirmed that Gica was able to post the recommended bail for P30,000 immediately and was released at around 3:10 p.m./elb