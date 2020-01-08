DOH-7 ready for Sinulog duty

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) is prepared and ready for the Sinulog 2020 celebration.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, medical officer of DOH-7, said that they are already coordinating with the different stakeholders, private and public hospitals, volunteers and other concerned agencies since December last year for the deployment of around 250 personnel.

He said that on January 18, around 25 medical teams will be deployed along the solemn procession route, while on January 19, 32 medical teams will be deployed for the Sinulog Grand parade.

“Each team will consist of seven members with five medical personnel, one ambulant driver and one communicator,” Blanco said.

Blanco also urged devotees to protect themselves from the weather by bringing umbrellas, caps and handkerchief as well as water, snacks or candies.

He also urged devotees who are ill to instead stay at home. Blanco also discouraged parents from bringing their children to crowded Sinulog activities.

“Pero kun wala gyuy mabinlan, butangan nalang ug name tag nga dunay contact number para in case mawagtang ang bata, ma-contact ra dayon sila,” he added.

DOH-7 is also coordinating with the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Centre (VSMMC) and private hospitals for referral of patients in case a medical emergency arises, such as heat strokes.

Blanco also advised devotees to wear comfortable clothes and shoes.