Lucero officially assumes as DILG Cebu director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has installed a new provincial director for Cebu as part of the reshuffling of provincial and city directors in Central Visayas.

On Wednesday, January 8, outgoing DILG Cebu Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales turned over his post to Jhoaden Lucero, the outgoing city director of the DILG in Mandaue City.

Gonzales, in an interview, said they knew about the transfer of assignments since October 2019.

“It is a welcome move of the department. This is a new challenge for us. It is always good for the organization (because) we (directors) will learn more and the units will learn more under the new leadership,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales is taking over as provincial director of the DILG in Bohol, replacing outgoing director Johnjoan Mende.

Mende has been moved to Negros Oriental where he takes the place of outgoing provincial director Dennis Quiñones, who is moving to Siquijor to replace acting director Kenneth Kilat.

Tomorrow, January 9, Lucero will officially turn over the city directorship of DILG Mandaue City to Kilat.

DILG-7 Director Leocadio Trovela, in a press statement, said the reshuffling of their city and provincial directors is meant to improve the organization’s field operations.

The formal turnover of leadership in the provincial offices of Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor provinces were conducted on January 3, 6, and 7, 2020, respectively./elb