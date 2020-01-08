Six nabbed with firearm, P100,000 worth of shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Six persons were arrested in five separate drug operations in Lapu-Lapu City, yielding more than P100,00 worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) and a firearm.

Marlon Mecabalo Jr., 30, of Barangay Mactan was arrested past 10 a.m. today, January 8, in the same barangay and yielded 22 small plastic packets of suspected shabu worth P6,600 and a .357 revolver loaded with three live ammunition in the operation by the Mactan Police Station led by Police Major Narciso Abapo.

The same team earlier arrested Junard Rivera, 26, also in Barangay Mactan from whom 12 small plastic packets of suspected shabu worth P3,600 were found.

Another police team from Pusok Police Station led by Police Major Jaime Tolentino conducted two separate drug operations, which resulted to the arrest of two suspects.

First arrested at Sitio Casia, Barangay Bankal at past 11 p.m. of January 7 was Cleve Ruben Saavedra, 24, of T. Padilla, Cebu City. Police recovered from him 25 small packets of suspected shabu worth P25,000.

An hour earlier, the same team conducted a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mahayahay of Barangay Bankal and arrested Rolando Castro, 39, of T. Padilla, Cebu City. Recovered from him were 23 pieces of small packets of suspected shabu worth P24,000.

Another police team from Hoops Dome Police Station led by Police Major Wayne Magbanua conducted buy-bust operation in Purok Kapayas, Barangay Canjulao past 2 a.m. January 7, which resulted to the arrest of Dave Inoc, 22, a resident of Sitio Timbao, Barangay Alegria, Cordova town; and Alberth Ambit, 22, of Purok Kapayas Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police confiscated from them were packs of suspected shabu weighing 8.5 grams worth P57,800./elb