Divine Mercy Shrine in Consolacion, Cebu to boost faith-based tourism

CEBU City, Philippines—An increase in the number of pilgrims, and a boost in faith-based tourism.

These were some of the visions from various religious groups in Cebu for the construction of the Divine Mercy Shrine in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

The Archdiocese of Cebu, Shrine of Divine Mercy de Cebu Foundation Inc. (DMCFI), and renowned architectural firm Palafox Associates and Palafox Architecture Group Inc. signed on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu the contract and notice to proceed for the construction of the Divine Mercy Shrine on a 6.3-hectare land in Garing, a mountain barangay in Consolacion.

Fr. Lucas Inoc, spiritual director of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said the establishing of a Divine Mercy Shrine in Cebu is just timely, considering that the island is enjoying the benefits of tourism.

Inoc also said the shrine, which is designed to overlook the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Mactan Island and Cebu International Port in Cebu City, is aimed to bring in more pilgrims as well as raise awareness for faith-based tourism in Cebu.

“Cebu is one of the most popular tourist spots in the Philippines. With the completion of the Divine Mercy Shrine in Garing, it will offer something different, not only to tourists, but also pilgrims,” Inoc said. “We are seeing a future that promotes religious tourism.”

The 130-foot Divine Mercy Shrine, whose cost is initially pegged at P5-million, is expected to be completed by 2021.

The Consolacion shrine is the third largest Divine Mercy Shrine in the country. The two others are located in Bulacan in Luzon and in El Salvador City in northern Mindanao.

Aside from a towering shrine, the groups are also planning to build a large cross within the property.

The ceremonial signing of the contract and notice to proceed was attended by Archbishop Jose Palma, Architect Jun Palafox, and DMFCI President Imma Berdin Alfon. /bmjo