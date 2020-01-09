Cellphone signal shutdown still a possibility–CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) warned the public that signal shutdown is still possible during the Sinulog solemn procession and grand parade on January 18 to 19, 2020.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the CCPO, said the public should still be prepared that communications may be cut during the two events, especially if a security risk arises.

In previous statements, the CCPO said the signal may be shut off unannounced if an unattended box or bag is seen within or along the Sinulog procession and parade routes.

The signal will also be shut down if there are reports of threats to Metro Cebu.

If and when the signal will be shut down, most of Metro Cebu including Cordova town, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, and Talisay City, will be affected.

“Let us still prepare for a signal shutdown. Pag pumunta tayo sa Sinulog wag na tayo masyadong mag cellphone. Magdasal at magenjoy nalang tayo. (When we go to the Sinulog, let us not keep using our phones. Let us pray and enjoy),” said Soriano.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, that there will be no signal shutdown during the Sinulog unless there is a serious threat to security.

Read: No cellphone signal shutdown for 2020 Sinulog unless needed

“Pwedeng walang shut down at pwedeng may shutdown, (There may be no shutdown or there will be a shutdown) depending on the prevailing situation, but we are ready to do it,” said Soriano.

Meanwhile, the city government has partnered with a private service provider to set up 15 closed-circuit television (CCTV) and 10 WiFi access points at key points during the Sinulog activities.

The city government urged the public to download the Guardian Emergency Response mobile application as well.

Should there be a shutdown, people can use the Guardian Emergency Response mobile application to access for help or report incidents. /bmjo