PRO-7 chief’s 2020 target: Cut supply lines of drugs entering Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will be targeting the supply lines of illegal drugs in Cebu.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said this during the New Year’s Call of the PRO-7 on January 9, which is an annual event for police officials to meet, review the past year and discuss improvements.

De Leon said that to get to the supply lines, they would have to intensify their operations against illegal drugs.

“We have been doing good in our apprehension of drugs, internal cleansing, other forms of criminality and corruption. Siguro dagdagan pa natin para matumbok natin ang supply line sa drugs. (Maybe we will add more so we can finally cut the supply line of the drugs),” said De Leon.

In 2020, De Leon said they would target the supply line after recent hauls prove that drugs had still managed to enter Cebu, even if the production was not being done in the island.

The regional director said they would also intensify security along coastal lines in order to stop entry of the drugs.

“Kakayanin natin ito, pagtutulungan lang natin. (We can do this if we work together),” said De Leon.

The regional director also reminded the police officials to maintain their health and their body mass index (BMI) so they could be healthy enough to run after the criminals.

He reminded them that they would need to keep their weight if they would wish to be promoted in the future.

Aside from that, he also said that he planned to also intensify police operations not only on illegal drugs but also on other criminalities as well.

Yet the first challenge for PRO-7 is the safety of the Sinulog festival.

De Leon said the PRO-7 would be in full alert for Metro Cebu and they would be constantly monitoring the Novena Masses.

He said he would be conducting an aerial inspection on Thursday afternoon (January 9, 2020) to look at the city’s roads and assess the need for possible road closures.

He asked the public to cooperate with all the safety measures that the police had placed including the bag prohibitions, liquor ban, gun ban, and the no fly zone.

“Please pray for the safety of Sinulog,” said De Leon. /dbs