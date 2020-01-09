IN PHOTOS: Penitential Foot Procession and First Novena Mass for Fiesta Señor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On January 9, 2020, thousands of devotees of the Señor Santo Niño filled a portion of Osmeña Boulevard as they joined the Penitential Foot Procession and First Novena Mass for this year’s Fiesta Señor.

They did not mind the early morning rain that poured as they walked and prayed the rosary as the procession headed to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño for the first Novena Mass.

Here are some photos:

/dbs