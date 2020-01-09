IN PHOTOS: Penitential Foot Procession and First Novena Mass for Fiesta Señor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On January 9, 2020, thousands of devotees of the Señor Santo Niño filled a portion of Osmeña Boulevard as they joined the Penitential Foot Procession and First Novena Mass for this year’s Fiesta Señor.
They did not mind the early morning rain that poured as they walked and prayed the rosary as the procession headed to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño for the first Novena Mass.
Here are some photos:
Devotees fill pilgrim’s center of the Basilica del Sto. Niño during the first Novena mass for this year’s Fiesta Señor. | Gerard Vincent Francisco
An early morning rain pours, but the devotees came prepared with their colorful umbrellas. | Gerard Francisco
Two images of the Señor Santo Niño stand behind lit candles at the Osmeña Boulevard during the Foot Procession. | Gerard Francisco
This devotee has dressed his child in a Santo Niño costume. | Gerard Francisco
Several devotees light a circle of candles along the procession route in Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. | Gerard Francisco
Despite the rain, the devotees pursue to finish the Procession, going to the Basilica del Sto. Niño | Gerard Francisco
At the Basilica, buntings can be seen overhead | Gerard Francisco
Devotees wave their hands to the sky during the singing of the “GOZOS” during offertory | Gerard Francisco
A devotee dresses his image of the Santo Niño as a policeman. | Gerard Francisco
Devotees, images of the Santo Niño and umbrellas fill up the Basilica during the Novena Mass. | Gerard Francisco
A sea of devotees are seen along Osmeña Boulevard during the dawn Penitential Foot Procession to the Basilica. | Raul Tabanao
Two lighted images of the Santo Niño are seen above the heads of devotees during the procession. | Raul Tabanao
The Image of the Santo NIño leads the procession starting the Novena Masses for the Fiesta Señor. | Raul Tabanao
Policemen get ready for the procession. | Raul Tabanao
Devotees prepare for the start of the Penitential Foot Processon along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. | Raul Tabanao
