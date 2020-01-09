Tickets for Sinulog Grand Mardi Gras now available online

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The tickets for the much-awaited Sinulog Grand Mardi Gras on January 19, 2020, are finally available after a month of delay.

The Sinulog Governing Board (SGB) told CDN Digital on Thursday, January 9, 2020, that the tickets are out online through reservations on the Sinulog website sinulog.com.ph, where spectators can choose between four ticket colors: pink, green, yellow, blue.

The pink and green tickets are priced at P1,000, the yellow at P2,000, and blue at P2,500. Payment could be made through partner banks.

The higher the price, the closer the seat will be to the stage at the grandstand at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Once the payment is made, the tickets, which come in form of wristbands, are considered sold and the buyer only needs to wait for the distribution of the wristbands. Distribution venues will be announced later.

Angela Emphasis, the communications officer of SGB, said the wristbands are better than the typical tickets because this will prevent counterfeiting.

One wristband is equivalent to one seat, and so spectators who successfully buy a wristband is assured of a seating space at the designated areas in the grandstand corresponding to the colors.

To avoid counterfeiting, the SFI and SGB will sign the wristband for authenticity.

Birth pains

The tickets for the minor events such as Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan will cost P100 pesos and will be sold at the entrances of the CCSC before the event.

“The delay of the tickets can really be attributed to birth pains. This is the transition period for the SGB and the SFI together. We assure the public that everything will be better next year,” said Emphasis.

According to SGB, the ticket design, which was created by a private marketing firm hired by SFI and SGB, were ready by December 2019, but was only approved for printing by SFI on January 3, 2020.

This was the primary cause on the delay of printing. However, in the past years, the tickets were already available by December or at least a month before the Sinulog.

Emphasis said the public should give allowance for SGB and SFI on their first year for the changes that were necessarily placed for check and balance. /bmjo