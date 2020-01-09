USC-GHS Batch 2000 to hold grand reunion on January 25

It has been 20 years since the USC-GHS Batch 2000 said goodbye to their high school lives.

Come January 25, 2020 Saturday, the fun and trying memories will be reminisced as these ladies come together once again for a full day of dancing and activities at the Pinetree Mountain Resort.

This is the 2nd Grand reunion for the batch, having met for their first reunion 9 years ago.

This event is thoroughly planned to ensure that everyone will have a great time reconnecting with former posse and squads.

Calling all USC-GHS Batch 2000, it is high time to register and be part of this grand event of the year.

For inquiries, you can check the USC-GHS Batch 2000 Facebook page or get in touch with any of the reunion committee members: Lawyer Aileen Barrientos-Asejo, Engineer Lynn Holly Empuerto-Pazon, Gladys Jumao-as-Fabro, Marion Singson, Jade Fuentes, Christlor Laping and Abigael Vivares-Seville.

Get ready to have fun reminiscing the good times and get wet because #highschoolneverends2000.