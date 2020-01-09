Two Cebu weightlifters to compete in Rome to boost chances of getting Olympic slots

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After clinching silver medals in their first Southeast Asian Games (SEAG), Cebuano weightlifters Elreen Ann Ando and John Fabuar Ceniza are now gearing up to improve their chances in earning slots at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The two will join 10 other Philippine weightlifters who also saw action in the SEAG to compete in the Roma 2020 World Cup happening from January 27 to 31, at the Pala Pellicone in Rome.

According to national coach Ramon Solis, the Roma 2020 World Cup is sanctioned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) as an Olympic qualification event in the silver category.

Solis said that they need to compete in six Olympic qualifiers and earn points. The top 20 ranked weightlifters in the world will get a chance to compete in the Olympics.

According to Solis, Ando of the University of Cebu (UC) and Ceniza are both ranked No. 18 in the world with 2,500 points.

Thus, they need to compete in Rome to pad their points and ensure a chance to compete in the Olympics.

Ando will be competing in the 64 kilogram category while Fabuar will be campaigning in the 55 kilogram category.

Both started their weightlifting training in the grassroots program of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

After Rome, they will be competing in their sixth and final Olympic qualifier in March in Kazakhstan./dbs